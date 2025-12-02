Advertisement

ICSI CS Executive & Professional December 2025 Admit Card Expected Soon

ICSI will release admit cards for CS Executive and Professional December 2025 exams on its official website soon.

  • ICSI to release admit cards for CS Executive and Professional Dec 2025 exams online
  • Admit cards include candidate details, exam venue, reporting time, and schedule
  • Original printed admit card mandatory; no digital copies allowed for entry
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the admit cards for the CS Executive and CS Professional December 2025 examinations on its official website (icsi.edu). Candidates appearing for both programmes (Executive and Professional) are advised to regularly check the websitez

The ICSI admit card contains crucial details such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, examination venue address, exact reporting time, shift details (if applicable), module-wise examination schedule (dates and timings) and important instructions.

Candidates must verify all particulars carefully. If any discrepancies found, approach the ICSI.

Key Examination Guidelines Issued by ICSI:

1. Admit card in original printed format is compulsory, no soft copy on mobile phones will be accepted.

2. Reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket to complete pre-entry formalities smoothly.

3. Keep multiple photocopies of the admit card for backup and future reference.

4. The December 2025 session will be conducted exclusively under the New Training Syllabus 2022.

5. Carrying electronic devices including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, handwritten or printed notes, books, or any study material inside the examination hall js strictly prohibited. Violation may lead to disqualification.

Examination Schedule The CS Executive and CS Professional December 2025 examinations are scheduled to be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025.

Steps to download admit card:

Visit the official website

Navigate to Examination and then Admit card section

Select your programme and session

Enter login credentials

Download the copy and print a hard one for entry.

