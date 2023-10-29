ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test November 2023 Admit Card Issued, Check Details

ICSI CSEET November 2023 will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2023. Those who have enrolled for the examination can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The examination is set to take place on November 4, 2023, using Remote Proctoring technology, and it will be worth 200 marks. To take the CSEET, candidates can use their personal laptops or desktops from their homes or another suitable, private location. It's important to note that the use of mobile phones, tablets, palmtops, etc., is strictly prohibited.

"The batch timings, User ID and Password for the CSEET to be conducted on 4th November 2023 shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. (Please login 30 minutes prior to the Test start time) Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials sent at your registered Email Ids and through SMS," the notification read.

Steps to obtain the ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card:

Visit the official ICSI website at www.icsi.edu.

Look for the section dedicated to ICSI CSEET November 2023 admit cards on the homepage.

Enter the required personal login information and submit the details.

Review and download your admit card.

Print a copy of the admit card.

The CSEET 2023 examination will last for two hours and will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).