CS Candidates To Clear Pre-Exam Test For December Session Before October 31

ICSI CS December 2019 session: Pre-exam test deadline extended

For the students of CS Executive and Professional programme enrolled under the new syllabus of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the deadline for clearing the pre-exam for December 2019 session has been extended.

Clearing the pre-exam is mandatory for the students of Executive programme and Professional programme, under the new syllabus of ICSI, to be eligible for enrolling for the December 2019 session.

Earlier the deadline for clearing the pre-exam was October 10. However after considering the requests of the candidates, ICSI has set the deadline till October 31.

"In view of the above, the students of Executive Programme and Professional Programme under New Syllabus (2017) shall be allowed to submit the examination form for December, 2019 Session pending completion of Pre-Examination Test. However, such students shall be required to complete the Pre-Examination Test by 31st October, 2019,"reads the notice released by ICSI.

The ICSI CS December 2019 exams, for Executive and Professional courses, will be held from December 20 to December 30. This is the second edition of the ICSI CS exam 2019. The first edition was held in June and the result was announced in August.

The institute has about 3.5 lakh students on its roll.

