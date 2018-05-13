ICSE, ISC Results 2018 Tomorrow At 3.00 pm ICSE and ISC board exam results will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm, confirms an official statement from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Share EMAIL PRINT ICSE, ISC Results 2018: CISCE To Release Class 10, 12 Result At cisce.org New Delhi: will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm, confirms an official statement from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Class 10 (ICSE), Class 12 (ISC) result will be available at the official websites of the Council at cisce.org, cisce.azurewebsites.net. This year, the result can be expected to be better than last year. From this year, CISCE has decided to reduce the pass percent for class 10, 12 annual board exams. While ICSE students need 33% to qualify, ISC students need 35% to clear the board exams. Though initially the Council decided to implement it from next year, months later it decided to implement the changes this year onwards. Earlier the pass percentages were 35% and 40% for ICSE and ISC students, respectively. 'The objective of this is to bring about a close conformity with other Boards in the country,' the Council had said.



The council has informed that this year the Indian School Certificate (ISC) practical examinations were evaluated in the schools on the days of the respective practical examination, as against the earlier practice of evaluating them at the centralized marking centers. According to the HRD minister, 1,84,253 ICSE students and 81,758 ISC students will be benefitted with this.



This year the results are coming 15 days earlier than last year. In 2017, ICSE, ISC results were declared on May 29.



CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Date Not Announced Yet

Meanwhile, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce a result date for class 10 and 12 board exams. Since the board has assured that the result will be announce on time this year, students and parents can expect it in May last week or June first week.



