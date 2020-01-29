ICSE, ISC Physics Exam Preparation Tips By Expert

ICSE and ISC examinations for 2020 will begin in February

Board examinations all over the country would begin in February with a few states boards as exceptions. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) examinations, which are held by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will also begin in February.

ICSE or class 10 examinations are due to start by the end of February, i.e. on February 27. While the exam for ISC or class 12 is only a stone's throw away and will start on February 3.

The exam for Physics (theory) will be held on February 24 for class 12 students. The Physics exam for class 10 students will be held on March 13.

The month before examination students need to strategize their preparation accordingly and revise the important topics from a subject.

We spoke to Ms. Abja Adhikari, who is the Former Vice Principal of Ashok Hall Group of Schools in Kolkata and also taught Physics at the La Martiniere for Boys school in Kolkata, about what points to keep in mind while preparing for Physics exam. Following are the tips given by Ms. Adhikari,

1. Prepare a timetable which can be followed realistically. Make a list of all the subjects along with number of days you need to cover. If you feel that it's difficult to study for longer hours, for example, 6 hours a day, then break it down into three subjects per day i.e. 2 hours for each subject. Tough subjects can be allotted with more time, and a little less time can be given for the one which seems easier to you.

2. For Physics, make a list of all the formulas of every unit, Derivations, and theorems. Solve as many sample papers and try to practice at least ten problems a day.

3. For Physics, numerical problems given at the end of each chapter needs to be solved without fail. Solved examples help in developing a thorough understanding of the numerical questions before you start off with the exercise.

4. Students should meticulously focus on the theoretical part of Physics to have a clear concept of the topic. They should avoid memorizing any complex problem.

5. Keep a list of topics ready for quick revision which should have the important formulae, derivations and definitions along with the units.

6. Try and solve at least previous 5 years Board papers. This will help you understand the pattern of the questions, the portions of the topics from where the questions are usually set and also make you realise the importance of time management.

7. Read the question paper thoroughly during the Reading time. It's extremely important that you choose the right questions for yourself to answer. Make sure that you don't forget to put the question number while you are answering. Rough work for the numerical questions need to be shown in the answer script.

8. Do not cancel any working part of any derivation or numerical. There is step marking allotted for each step and even if you cannot derive the correct answer, you will be given marks for the steps followed for the numerical/derivation, if they are correct.

9. Sometimes, a question might have two portions interlinked with each other, i.e. the second part can only be answered if you know the answer of the first part. Those have dependent marking system, and even if you answer the second part correctly without giving answer to the first part, you will get a big zero. It's always better to avoid those kind of questions, if you are not very confident about the answer.

10. Never ever resort to any kind of unfair means. If you are caught, you will be debarred from the examination for three years.

11. And last but not the least, give yourself some time to relax, at least for an hour in the day.

