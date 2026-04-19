ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Last Year's Date, Pass Percentage

ICSE Class 10 Result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 results soon on its official website, cisce.org. The ICSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30. According to the official website, the board is expected to declare the Class 10 results in May. However, last year, the ICSE results were released on April 30 at 11 am.

Last year's Pass Percentage

According to the official data, a total of 2,52,557 students appeared for the ICSE board exam last year, and the overall pass percentage stood at 99.35 per cent. The improvement examinations were conducted in July for the previous academic cycle. Last year, ICSE students were allowed to appear in a maximum of two subjects in the improvement exam.

Official Websites

Candidates can check their ICSE scorecards from the list of websites given below.

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

Besides the official website, students can also avail the SMS facility and DigiLocker application to check their Class 10 results.

Login Details Required

To access the ICSE 10th marksheet, candidates must enter their course, UID, index number, and the security captcha code in the result login window. Check the image of the scorecard download window below.

Based on previous years' trend, the council is expected to announce the result date and time through a press release. The board will hold a press conference on the announced date at the CISCE's office to declare the ICSE 10th results.