ICMAI Result For December Exams Soon. Details Here

ICMAI result will be released at examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

Result for the December 2019 term examination conducted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (also known as ICMAI or ICAI) will be released soon. According to an official update, the ICMAI results will be available on February 21, 2020 evening. A statement from the Institute said the ICMAI result will be released at examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

"Result for December 2019 Term of examination will be available on 21-Feb-2020 in evening at the following servers: http://www.examicmai.in http://www.examicmai.org," the statement said.

"Candidates who appeared in December 2019 Term Exam are requested to visit the above links directly for the result," the statement added.

The ICMAI is expected to release the Foundation, Intermediate and Final results on the official websites tomorrow.

Earlier, the ICMAI had changed the exam schedule for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam scheduled in December only for students in Jharkhand state. The exams have been postponed due to the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand. The exam dates have been changed for centres in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Bokaro, and Dhanbad. For exam centres in Ranchi and Hazaribagh, ICMAI had postponed the exam scheduled on December 12, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

The Institute will release the results for Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams held in December last year.

ICMAI December 2019 term end exam results: How to check

Follow these steps to check your results:

Step One: Go to any of these websites; http://www.examicai.in, https://www.examicmai.org

Step Two: Click on "Check your result online"

Step Three: Enter your registration number in the next window

Step Four: Check your results

