ICMAI Postpones Cost Accounting Exam In Jharkhand

ICMAI has postponed the Cost Accounting exams for students in Jharkhand

The Institute of Cost Accountant of India (ICMAI) has changed the exam schedule for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam scheduled in December only for students in Jharkhand state. The exams have been postponed due to the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

The exam dates have been changed for centres in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Bokaro, and Dhanbad.

For exam centres in Ranchi and Hazaribagh, ICMAI has postponed the exam scheduled on December 12, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

ICMAI has postponed the Fundamentals of Laws and Ethics paper exam for Foundation students, the Laws and Ethics paper exam for Intermediate students and the Strategic Financial Management paper exam for Final students.

For exam centres in Bokaro and Dhanbad, ICMAI has postponed the exam schedule on December 16, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

ICMAI has postponed the Cost Accounting paper exam for Intermediate students, and the Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation paper exam for Final students.

The examinations will be conducted in the afternoon session, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The exam schedule for rest of the papers at the above centres remains unchanged. The result for the ICMAI December examination will tentatively on February 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, ICMAI has released the admit cards for the December exam. Candidates can download their admit card from the official ICMAI website.

