ICAI Results: Check Passing Percentage Of Students In CA Results

CA Results for The Final Examination.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for the CA Intermediate and Final Exams held in November 2023. Madhur Jain from Jaipur has achieved the first position in the CA results nationwide by securing 77.38%. Following closely is Sanskriti Atul Parolia from Mumbai, holding the second position with 74.88% .

In the CA results for the Final Examination, the passing percentage of the students in Group I final exam is 9.46%. A total of 65,294 candidates appeared for the Group I exam, of these only 6,176 qualified.

In Group II around 62,679 students appeared, of which around 13,540 qualified. The passing percentage in Group II Final exam is 21.6%. Around 32,907 candidates appeared in both groups, of these only 3,099 candidates passed. The passing percentage of students who qualified in both groups for CA Final is 9.42%.

A total of 1,17,304 candidates appeared in the Group I of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination. Of these around 19,686 students passed.

In the Group II exam, around 17,957 candidates qualified from the total of 93,638 candidates who appeared. The passing percentage of the Group I exam is 16.78% and that of the Group II exam is 19.18%.

Around 53,459 candidates appeared in the both groups. Of these only 5,204 candidates qualified. The passing percentage for students who appeared and qualified both groups is 9.73%.

Candidates can access their results on the official website by entering their registration numbers along with roll numbers