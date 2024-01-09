ICAI Results 2023: Madhur Jain From Jaipur Tops CA Final With 77.38%

Madhur Jain from Jaipur bagged the first rank in the recently released final results of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by scoring 77.38%. The second rank holder Sanskruti Atul Parolia from Mumbai got 74.88%. Tikendra Kumar Singhal and Rishi Malhotra have jointly secured the third position with 73.75%.

As per the official notification shared by ICAI, the first topper scored 619 marks out of 800, the second rank holder got 599 out of 800. Both the third ranker holders have scored 590 out of 800 and are from Jaipur.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in November, 2023.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams for November 2023 took place on December 24, 26, 28, and 30. The CA Intermediate exams for November 2023 were conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 for Group 1, and on November 10, 13, 15, and 17 for Group 2. The CA Final exams for November 2023 were held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1, and November 9, 11, 14, and 16 for Group 2.

Steps to check results

Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Locate the result link on the homepage and click on it

Log in using credentials, including roll number, registration number, and captcha code

After a successful login, submit the details and proceed to download the scorecards