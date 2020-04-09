ICAI Invites Applications For CA Examiner Empanelment

ICAI invites applications for empanelment as CA examiners

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited applications from eligible members of the Institute and other professionals including academicians of reputed educational institutions, tax and legal practitioners etc. for empanelment as examiner in respect of the Chartered Accountants' examinations. The Institute has invites applications from professionals who are having a flair for academic activities including valuation of answer books and willing to undertake confidential assignments as a dedicated examiner.

Those who are already empanelled with ICAI as examiners and have not been rested or removed need not apply and their candidature will be considered in the normal course, at the appropriate time, the Institute said in a statement.

Persons associated with the coaching activities are not eligible. Those who have ceased to be associated with the coaching activity, are permitted to apply after a gap of 5 years, it said.

ICAI has introduced a system of online evaluation of answer books in phased manner.

"Hence, applicants are expected to be comfortable working on computers and also evaluating answer books on-line, when required. However, requisite training will be provided in this regard before on-line evaluation assignments are undertaken," the statement said.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for empanelment as examiner are as follows:

Chartered Accountants with a minimum of five years standing in practice or in service are eligible

University Lecturers/Professors with a minimum of five years teaching experience are eligible

ICWA, ACS, M.Com, Post Graduates in Economics or Law, Lawyers, IT Professionals, MBA (Finance) and other professionals with at least five years experience, either in academic position or in practice or in employment are eligible to apply. Those with work experience having direct relevance to the aforesaid subjects(s) of examination(s) will be preferred.

Persons above 65 years of age are not eligible.

Persons who are visually impaired or suffer from such other physically disability that might necessitate taking the assistance of any other person for evaluation of answer books are not eligible.

Persons who are undergoing CA Course of the Institute are not eligible.

Persons whose applications were rejected earlier from the Panel are eligible to apply again after a gap of 1 year from the date of rejection.

Steps to become an ICAI Examiner

Step 1 : Apply for examinership at examinerspanel.icai.exam.icai.org

Step 2 : Send signed application form alongwith photograph and requisite documents

Step 3 : Appear for a 30 minute Computer based qualifying test

Step 4 : Pass the test and empanel as an examiner

Application for empanelment as examiner can be made online at examinerspanel.icaiexam.icai.org.

