ICAI Extends Deadline For Hiring Observers For Chartered Accountancy Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the role of observers for the upcoming Chartered Accountancy exams. Candidates who wish to enroll as Observer can visit the official website to submit applications by March 15, 2024. The exams are tentatively scheduled for May and June.

An official notification by ICAI reads, "It has been decided to extend the last date of online empanelment of members to act as observers at the examination centres for the Chartered Accountants' examinations, May/June 2024, up to March 15, 2024. The eligible members who could not get empanelled, may now get themselves empanelled to act as observers for May/June 2024 examinations up to March 15, 2024."

Job role

The main duty of the observer will be to ensure that the question paper packets meant for the day of the exam are collected from the bank and distributed safely to the students. The role will also require the candidates to be present in the assigned branch of the Bank/examination centre till the conclusion of the examination. The observers will be required to submit the report on a daily basis in the prescribed format at the portal immediately after the conclusion of exam.

Pay

The role will be entitled for honorarium of Rs 3,000 per day per session and Rs 350 as conveyance reimbursement for ‘A' class cities and Rs 250 for other cities per day. Applicants can check the official website of the institute for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and application process. Candidates can visit the official website- http://observers.icaiexam.icai.org.

Eligibility

As mentioned on the official website, the candidates must fulfil the following criteria to apply for the role:

The name of the applicant should have been borne on the Register of Members as on November 1, 2021 and continues to be so. He/she should not be more than 65 years of age.



Neither the candidate nor his/her relatives or dependent should be appearing in the ensuing Chartered Accountants examinations in May or June 2024. However, applying or appearance in ISA – AT will not be considered a disability for observership for CA examinations.

The candidate must not be coaching students for any of the examinations or test conducted by the Council of the Institute in any institutions / organisation including Regional Councils / Branches of the Institute and also private coaching.



He/she should not be convicted by any court of Law and no disciplinary proceedings are pending against him/her, either by the ICAI / Disciplinary Directorate or by any other organisation, both in India or abroad.



The candidate must not be associated with the Institute as an elected/co-opted member of the Council / Regional Council / Managing Committee of any Branch of the ICAI.

