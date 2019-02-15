ICAI Announces CPT June 2019 Date; Application To Begin In April

ICAI has released the exam date for CPT June 2019

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the exam dates for Common Proficiency Test (CPT) June 2019 exam. The examination will be conducted on June 16, 2019 in two sessions. The examination will be conducted at 197 centres in India and 5 overseas centres. The places of examination overseas are Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat.

In the first session which will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, examination for Section-A Fundamentals of Accounting, and Section-B Mercantile Laws will be held.

In the second session which will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, examination for Section-C General Economics, and Section-D Quantitative Aptitude will be held.

The application process for CPT June 2019 will begin on April 4, 2019 and will conclude on April 24, 2019 without late fees. Candidates will be allowed to apply till May 2, 2019 with Late Fees of Rs. 600 for Indian and Kathmandu Centres and $10 for Foreign Centres.

The fees payable for the Common Proficiency Test is Rs. 1000 for centres in India, Rs. 1700 for centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) and $ 300 for centres located in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai & Muscat.

Common Proficiency Test is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination. Candidates will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium Question Paper Booklet for answering the questions.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also released the schedule for CA May 2019 examination.

