ICAI CA Intermediate Ranks Out. Check Here

The CA results and merit lists have been released at icai.org, the official portal of the Institute.

Jain Akshay from Ahmedabad, Harsh Choudhary from New Delhi and Ritik Khaitan from Konnagar secured top three positions in ICAI Intermediate exams (New scheme) held in Novermber, 2019, while Ardhra Ramesh from Bangalore, Gokul Krishna V B from Muvattupuzha and Aakash Kachhal from New Delhi stood at tope three ranks in the Intermediate IPC examinations held in November. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI, the professional body which conducts Chartered Accountants (CA) exams in India, released the CA results for Foundation and Intermediate exams on February 3, 2020.

Intermediate (IPC), November 2019 - Merit List

Intermediate, November 2019 - Merit List

In a related development, ICAI CA (May 2020) exam registration was started on February 5, 2020.

The ICAI will conduct the exam for CA Foundation, CA Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations from May 2 to May 18. The registration link will be available till February 26. Candidates can also apply till March 4 with late fees.

