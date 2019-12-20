ICAI's Professional Skills Development Programme In Jaipur Rescheduled

The ICAI programme will be conducted from January 6 and will continue till February 2.

ICAI's Professional Skills Development programme scheduled to be held at "ICAI Bhawan" Chosla, Tehsil Chaksu, Jaipur, for four weeks, has been rescheduled. The programme will now be conducted from January 6 till February 2 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, Board of Studies has rescheduled forthcoming batch of ICAI Four Weeks Residential Programme on Professional Skills Development from 6th January, 2020 to 2nd February, 2020 at Centre of Excellence, Jaipur (Batch was earlier scheduled from 16th December, 2019 to 12th January, 2020)," said the Chartered Accountants (CA) profession regulator, ICAI, in a notice.

The programme, for which only male candidates are eligible, is for those who have passed Chartered Accountancy / Intermediate/ IPCC/ PCC/ PE - II Examination. Those who are pursuing last two years of articleship training or completed Articleship training are also eligible to join the course.

The programme focuses on development of communication skills, personal qualities, interpersonal and teamwork skills, problem solving skills and leadership skills of CAs.

Participants have to deposit Rs 48,000 for the residential programme. Top 10 rank holders, of the Professional Competence Examination (PCE)/ Integrated Professional Competence Examination (IPCE)/ Intermediate and Final Examination effective from November 2010 examination onwards, are exempted from paying the fees.

The programme includes class/ group discussion, management games, role plays, simulation exercises and case studies.

