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CA Intermediate Result 2026: Scorecards Expected On October 22

The ICAI will announce the CA Intermediate September 2026 result on October 22, accessible online at caresults.icai.org.

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CA Intermediate Result 2026: Scorecards Expected On October 22
The CA Intermediate result will allow candidates to evaluate their performance.
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Intermediate September 2026 result on October 22. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results online through the official website.

Once the result is declared, candidates can visit caresults.icai.org to check their scores. They will need their registration number and roll number to access the result.

How To Check CA Intermediate Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  • Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.
  • Click on the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 result.
  • Enter your registration number and roll number.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

Candidates should check the details mentioned on their scorecards carefully after downloading them.

The result will help candidates assess their performance in the September examination. They are advised to keep their login details ready so they can access their results once the link becomes available.

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Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India, CA Intermediate September 2026, ICAI
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