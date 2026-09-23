CA January 2027 Exams: ICAI Announces Foundation, Intermediate Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the timetable for the January 2027 Chartered Accountancy examinations. The schedule covers both the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate courses, with exams set to take place in the first half of January.

The CA Intermediate examination will be conducted in two groups. The Group 1 papers are scheduled for January 2, 4 and 6, followed by the Group 2 examinations on January 8, 10 and 12, 2027.

Each Intermediate paper will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM and will carry a three-hour duration. Candidates will be allowed 15 minutes of advance reading time, between 1:45 PM and 2 PM, before the examination starts.

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The timetable covers all six papers included across the two Intermediate groups. The CA Foundation examinations will be held on January 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2027.

For Foundation, Papers 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM, giving candidates three hours to complete each paper. Papers 3 and 4 will have a shorter duration of two hours and will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

ICAI has specified that advance reading time will be available for Papers 1 and 2. Candidates appearing for Papers 3 and 4, however, will not receive the additional 15-minute reading period.

According to ICAI, the examination timetable will remain valid even if any of the scheduled exam dates are subsequently declared public holidays by the Central Government, a state government or local authorities.