CA Final November 2026: Mock Test To Begin From September 9, Check Schedule Here

CA Final 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the schedule for the mock test paper series I and II for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final November examination 2026. The Series I will commence from September 9, 2026 to September 21, whereas the Series II will start from September 23 to October 5, 2026.

The Mock Test Paper Series I & Series II will be conducted in physical/virtual modes. Candidates interested in appearing in physical mode must contact their respective branches in their area for more details. The mock test series for CA Final November will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. For those who will be attempting the mock test series virtually, the ICAI will upload the Question Papers for each subject on BoS Knowledge Portal/ BoS MTP Registration Portal.

The Answer Key of these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule. Students can examine their answers with respect to the answer keys and self-assess their performance.

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CA Final November 2026: Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the Series I and Series II complete schedule below:

Series I

September 9, 2026: Paper-1 (Financial Reporting)

Paper-1 (Financial Reporting) September 11, 2026: Paper-2 (Advanced Financial Management)

Paper-2 (Advanced Financial Management) September 15, 2026: Paper-3 (Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics)

Paper-3 (Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics) September 17, 2026: Paper-4 (Direct tax Laws & International Taxation)

Paper-4 (Direct tax Laws & International Taxation) September 19, 2026: Paper-5 (Indirect Tax Laws)

Paper-5 (Indirect Tax Laws) September 21, 2026: Paper-6 (Integrated Business Solutions Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

Series II

September 23, 2026: Paper-1 (Financial Reporting)

Paper-1 (Financial Reporting) September 26, 2026: Paper-2 (Advanced Financial Management)

Paper-2 (Advanced Financial Management) September 28, 2026: Paper-3 (Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics)

Paper-3 (Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics) September 30, 2026: Paper-4 (Direct tax Laws & International Taxation)

Paper-4 (Direct tax Laws & International Taxation) October 3, 2026: Paper-5 (Indirect Tax Laws)

Paper-5 (Indirect Tax Laws) October 5, 2026: Paper-6 (Integrated Business Solutions Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

The ICAI CA Final November 2026 exam will be conducted from November 2 to 13.