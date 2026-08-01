CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened For November Session: Check Last Date, How To Apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has reopened the CA Final Registration 2026 window for the November exam session. This is an opportunity for candidates who could not complete their application during the earlier registration period. Candidates can now submit their forms through the SSP portal till August 5, 2026, 11:59 PM. The CA Final Admit Card 2026 for the November exams will be released for candidates who are successfully registered. The exams will be conducted from November 2.

How to Apply for CA Final Registration 2026?

Visit the ICAI SSP portal at eservices.icai.org.

Log in using the existing credentials or create a new account.

Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Select the preferred examination city or centre.

Submit the form.

Documents Required For CA Final Registration 2026

The following are the documents candidates need to register for the CA Final 2026:

Copy of the CA Final registration form

Category certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photograph

Signature

Payment details for the application fee

Signed copy of the Certificate of Service

CA Final November 2026 Exam Dates

As per the official examination schedule, the CA Final November 2026 exams will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, and 13, 2026. ICAI is expected to release the admit cards a few weeks before the exam on its official portal.

Earlier, the registration window opened from July 6 to 19, 2026. The last date with late fee was July 22, 2026.