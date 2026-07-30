ICAI CA Final Exam November 2026: Application Window To Reopen On August 1; Check Details

ICAI CA Final Exam November 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the application window for the CA Final November 2026 examination will be reopened from August 1 to August 5, offering another opportunity to candidates who missed the earlier deadlines. The original application window closed on July 19 without a late fee and on July 22 with a late fee of Rs 600.

Candidates who could not submit their application forms during the first phase will be able to apply through the official website, icai.org. The institute is expected to release a detailed notification regarding the reopened application process shortly.

Once the registration window opens, candidates can log in to the ICAI portal, complete the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed examination fee.

After successfully submitting the application, candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

Duly signed copy of the CA Final registration form (PDF)

Certificate of Service (duly signed and scanned)

Scanned copies of a passport-size photograph and signature

Category certificate, if applicable (SC/ST, OBC, or Persons with Disabilities)

After the registration closes, ICAI will open the application correction window, allowing candidates to make permitted changes to their submitted forms.

Earlier, the institute had opened a correction window from July 23 to July 25, enabling candidates to edit specified details in their applications.

Examination Schedule

According to the examination schedule, Group 1 papers will be conducted on November 2, 4, and 6, while Group 2 examinations will be held on November 9, 11, and 13, 2026. ICAI is expected to release admit cards for registered candidates in the third week of October 2026.