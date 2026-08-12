ICAI CA 2026: Mock Test Series 1, 2 Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for Mock Test Paper Series 1 and Series 2 for CA Final students appearing in the November 2026 examinations. The notice was issued on August 10 and is available on the official ICAI website.

The first mock test series will begin on September 9, while the second series will start on September 23. Students can take the mock tests in both physical and virtual modes.

ICAI CA Final Mock Test Series 1

The first series will begin with Financial Reporting on September 9. The remaining papers will be held on September 11, 15, 17, 19 and 21. All papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The subjects include Advanced Financial Management, Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics, Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation, Indirect Tax Laws, and Integrated Business Solutions.

Click here to access the mock test link

Mock Test Series 2 schedule

The second series will start with Financial Reporting on September 23. The other papers are scheduled for September 26, September 28, September 30, October 3 and October 5. These tests will also be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students opting for the physical mode can contact the ICAI branch in their area. Those taking the tests virtually can access the papers through the designated online portal.

How will students access the papers?

According to ICAI, the question papers will be uploaded on the BoS Knowledge Portal/BoS MTP Registration Portal at boslive.icai.org by 9:30 am on the scheduled test days. Students should download the paper and attempt it within the given three-hour time limit.

The answer keys will be uploaded within 48 hours of the start of each mock test. Students can use the keys to check their answers and assess their preparation before the November 2026 CA Final examinations.