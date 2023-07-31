ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Check It

ICAI CA Foundation Result: Candidates can also check their results through SMS

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is expected to release the CA Foundation Result date 2023 soon. However, there is no official confirmation result date and time yet. Candidates who appeared for the June session exam will be able to download their scores from the official website, icai.org.

Once the result date is finalised, it will be announced on the official website of ICAI as well as the official Twitter handle of ICAI. They can also download their scorecard from icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, and caresults.icai.org.

The ICAI June session exams were held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, in 290 centres across India. The exam consisted of four papers-

Principles and Practice of Accounting, Business Laws, Business Correspondence, and Reporting Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: How To Check?

Visit the ICAI official website icai.org

Click on the Foundation result link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and registration number.

The result will appear on your screen.

Check and download it for future use

Candidates can also check their results through SMS by typing a new text message- CAFND XXXXXX (XXXXXX is the candidate's 6-digit roll number), and send it to 57575.

In the last session held in December, a total of 1,26,015 candidates appeared for the foundation exam.