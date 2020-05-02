ICAI Will Take A Decision On CA Exams: Official

ICAI's CA exams were initially scheduled to be held in May.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will take a decision regarding CA exams in the interest of students, said an official. Chartered Accountant (CA) students have been asking to postpone the exams which have been scheduled for June- July. The official, Dhiraj Khandelwal, has tweeted that ICAI will take all suitable steps/actions to best interest of students based on ongoing situations of states / city and availability of exam centre etc.

https://t.co/ni8uWfthJd ,ICAI will take all Suitable steps/Actions to best interest of students based on ongoing situations of states / city and availability of exam centre etc. Don't believe on fake news , ICAI will keep you updated ..

Stay calm , Stay safe ! — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) May 1, 2020

ICAI's CA exams were initially scheduled to be held in May. Due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain spread of COVID-19, the exams were postponed to June-July. "...in view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well being of students, the Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to May 18 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from June 19 to July 4," said the CA exam regulator had said in a notification released in March.

After the second phase of lockdown was announced CA students requested to postpone the exam further.

In response to this, ICAI has not given any response.

Meanwhile, the country will go into the third phase of lockdown from May 4. On May 1, the government announced to extend the lockdown for two more weeks.

Click here for more Education News