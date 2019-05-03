ICAI CA Exam Dates Changed; Check Revised Schedule

ICAI CA exams for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses will commence on May 27.

Education | Updated: May 03, 2019 18:29 IST
ICAI CA exam dates changed for Paper 3, 4 and 5.


New Delhi: 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced certain changes in the CA exam dates. "...it is notified for general information that due to certain unavoidable circumstances, Paper - 3 of Foundation Examination and Paper 4 & 5 of Final Examination--Old as well as New Scheme-- stand postponed," said the ICAI on May 3. ICAI has released the revised schedule.

The CA-Foundation exam (paper 3) will now be held on June 13. The foundation exam will consist of Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics papers.

Likewise the final exams for paper 4 and paper 5, based on both old and new scheme, will be held on June 4 and June 13, respectively.

ICAI CA exams for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses will commence on May 27. The exam was initially scheduled for May 2-17; however due to the Lok Sabha election the exam dates were changed.

While there will be no exam on June 5 on account of Eid, the ICAI made it clear that there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for other papers.

ICAI CA exams will be held till June 12.



