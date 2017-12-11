ICAI Announces Commerce Wizard 2017: Cash Prize Of Rs. 75000 For The Winner Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced ICAI Commerce Wizard 2017. It is a Talent Search Test in Commerce.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICAI Announces Commerce Wizard 2017: Cash Prize Of Rs. 75000 To Be Won New Delhi: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced ICAI Commerce Wizard 2017. It is a Talent Search Test in Commerce. It is a diagnostic test which will assess a candidate's ability to understand concepts instead of measuring just how much a student can memorize. The test is open to all students appearing in class 10/11/12 and B.Com./ BBA/ BMS/ Allied Subjects part I, II, and III. Students willing to appear for the Talent Search Test can apply for the same online.



The online application has begun and will continue till December 31, 2017. Students who are not able to register by the last date would also have the option to register with late fees between January 1 and January 5, 2018.



The test will be conducted in two levels in January, 2018. Level one will be an online test which will be conducted on January 7, 2018. Level two which will be online/pen and pencil mode will be conducted on January 21, 2018. The test will be objective in nature.



The registration fee for the test, if registered till December 31, will be Rs. 100. For those who register between January 1 to January 5 will be Rs. 150.



Apart from the participation certificate which will be awarded to each participant in the test. First prize winner in each category will be awarded with Rs. 75000. Second prize winner will be awarded Rs. 50000 and third prize winner will be awarded Rs. 25000. In case of multiple winners in each category, the prize money will be shared by the winners.



Top 250 participants will be awarded a consolation prize of Rs. 500. An appreciation certificate will also be given to those candidates who score 50% marks in the test. The award ceremony will be held in February 2018 in Delhi/Mumbai.



Click here for more



Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced ICAI Commerce Wizard 2017. It is a Talent Search Test in Commerce. It is a diagnostic test which will assess a candidate's ability to understand concepts instead of measuring just how much a student can memorize. The test is open to all students appearing in class 10/11/12 and B.Com./ BBA/ BMS/ Allied Subjects part I, II, and III. Students willing to appear for the Talent Search Test can apply for the same online.The online application has begun and will continue till December 31, 2017. Students who are not able to register by the last date would also have the option to register with late fees between January 1 and January 5, 2018.The test will be conducted in two levels in January, 2018. Level one will be an online test which will be conducted on January 7, 2018. Level two which will be online/pen and pencil mode will be conducted on January 21, 2018. The test will be objective in nature.The registration fee for the test, if registered till December 31, will be Rs. 100. For those who register between January 1 to January 5 will be Rs. 150.Apart from the participation certificate which will be awarded to each participant in the test. First prize winner in each category will be awarded with Rs. 75000. Second prize winner will be awarded Rs. 50000 and third prize winner will be awarded Rs. 25000. In case of multiple winners in each category, the prize money will be shared by the winners.Top 250 participants will be awarded a consolation prize of Rs. 500. An appreciation certificate will also be given to those candidates who score 50% marks in the test. The award ceremony will be held in February 2018 in Delhi/Mumbai.Click here for more Education News