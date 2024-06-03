Advertisement
IBPS PO, Clerk Recruitment 2024 Notifications To Be Out Soon, Check Tentative Schedule

IBPS PO, Clerk 2024 Recruitment 2024: The preliminary examinations are tentatively scheduled to be held in August.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to issue notifications for the Probationary Officers (IBPS PO 2024) and Clerk (IBPS Clerk 2024) recruitment, as well as for RRB PO and RRB Clerk, in due course.

The preliminary examinations for IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, RRB PO, and RRB Clerk vacancies are tentatively scheduled to be held in August.

Eligible and interested students will be able to access the recruitment notification, which will contain information such as the number of vacant posts, age limit, eligibility criteria, and examination pattern, by visiting the official website.

IBPS Exams 2024: Tentative Dates

The prelims examinations for Office Assistants and Officer Scale I at regional rural banks (IBPS RRB Clerk and RRB PO) are expected to be held on August 3, 5, 10, 17, and 18. The notification for these examinations is likely to be released first.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for October 19 and 20, with the Main exam likely to be held on November 30.

The IBPS SO Prelims exams are likely to be held on September 9, while the Main exam on December 14.

According to the notification, the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination is expected to take place on August 24, 25, and 31, with the Main exam scheduled for October 13.

