IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected Soon; Check Steps To Download

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to announce the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination held on October 4 and 5 will be able to check their qualifying status for the next stage once the result link is activated.

Candidates will be required to log in using their registration or roll number along with date of birth or password. The scorecard and category-wise cut-off are expected to be released a few days after the result declaration.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment process moves to the next phase with the mains examination scheduled for November 29, 2025. Hall tickets for the mains exam will be issued following the announcement of the prelims result.

How To Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Once released, candidates can download their prelims result by following these steps:

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Select the link titled "IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025."

Enter login credentials - registration/roll number and date of birth/password

The result status will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

IBPS Clerk 2025: Marking Scheme

Each correct response: +1 mark

Negative marking: Applicable for wrong answers

Total marks in mains exam: 200

Why Normalisation Is Used

IBPS applies the normalisation method to adjust scores across different shifts when the difficulty level of question papers varies. This ensures fairness in the evaluation.

Details Mentioned In Result

Candidate's qualification status for mains

Key identifying details entered during application

The detailed scorecard will be released later, along with sectional and overall marks.

What's Next

Candidates who clear the prelims will be called for the mains exam, scheduled on November 29, 2025. The mains admit card will be uploaded after the declaration of the prelims result.

Further updates on the cut-off and scorecard will be available on the official website.