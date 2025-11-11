IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Download Link Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the IBPS Clerk (Customer Services Associate) (CSA) Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can check and download the result on the official website ibps.in, once released. The prelims were held on October 4 and 5, 2025.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025

The prelims result are likely contingent on the mains exam date- November 29, 2025. Candidates can expect the result to be released in the third week of November, 2025.

IBPS Clerk Results 2025 - "IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Download Link".

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How To Download Prelims Result?

Visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on "CRP CSA (Customer Service Associate)" under the "Common Recruitment Process".

Then, click on "Clerical cadre XV".

Click on "Prelims Admit Card XV" and enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Marking Scheme

Each correct response: plus one mark

Negative marking: Applicable for wrong answers

The result will include details such as candidate's qualification status for mains, identification details. The detailed scorecard will be released later, along with sectional and overall marks.