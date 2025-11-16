Advertisement

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: Check Expected Release Date, Download Link

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Candidates can expect the result to be released between November 16, 2025 and November 25, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: Check Expected Release Date, Download Link
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: negative marking is applicable for wrong answers

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the IBPS Clerk (Customer Services Associate) (CSA) Prelims 2025 result in the third week of November, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the institute - ibps.in. According to the official notification, the prelims result is scheduled to be released in November, 2025, followed by the release of mains examination admit card and conduct of the same on November 29, 2025.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Result Date

Candidates can expect the result to be released between November 16, 2025 and November 25, 2025.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: How To Download Prelims Result?

  • Visit the official website ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "CRP CSA (Customer Service Associate)" under the "Common Recruitment Process".
  • Then, click on "Clerical cadre XV".
  • Click on "Prelims Admit Card XV" and enter your login credentials.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Exam, Result Details

A negative marking is applicable for wrong answers and one mark is awarded for correct answer.

The result will include details such as candidate's qualification status for mains and personal details like name, date of birth etc. The detailed scorecard is expected to be released later, along with sectional and overall marks.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result, IBPS Clerk Prleims Result Download, IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Out?
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com