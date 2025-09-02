IBPS Clerk CSA XV 2025: Correction Window Opens, Check Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the correction window for the IBPS Clerk CSA XV Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can now review and edit their details through the official portal, ibps.in.

According to the official notification, the correction facility will remain open from September 2 to September 3, 2025. After this deadline, no further modifications will be permitted.

The registration process for IBPS Clerk CSA XV began on August 1, 2025, and closed on August 28, 2025. A total of 10,277 clerk vacancies have been announced under the 15th edition of the Common Recruitment Process.

Category-wise vacancies

General: 4,671

OBC: 2,271

EWS: 972

SC: 1,550

ST: 813

Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age as on August 1, 2025, with age relaxations applicable for reserved categories as per IBPS norms. The application fee could be paid online via debit/credit card, net banking, IMPS, mobile wallets, or cash cards.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages:

Online Preliminary Examination

Online Main Examination

Interview

Document Verification

The examination schedule and admit card release dates will be announced in due course on the IBPS website.

Steps to Edit IBPS Clerk CSA XV Application Form

Visit official website, ibps.in

Click on "IBPS Clerk CSA XV Correction Form 2025" link

Log in using registration number and password/date of birth

Edit the necessary details in the application form

Review carefully and click "Final Submit"

Candidates are advised to double-check all entries before submitting, as no further changes will be possible after September 3, 2025.

Key Dates

• Online application: August 1 to August 28, 2025

• Last date for fee payment: August 28, 2025

• Correction window: September 2 to September 3, 2025

• Exam dates & admit card: To be announced

For the latest updates, applicants should regularly visit the IBPS website.