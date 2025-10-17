Intelligence Bureau JIO 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Details Here

IB JIO Grade 2 Answer Key 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to release the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech 2025 answer key soon. Candidates can access and download the answer key using their login credentials on the official website - mha.gov.in or through the official link provided here. Those who clear the examination will be invited for skill test and interview at a ratio of five candidates for each available vacancy. The bureau may adjust the cut-off based on the marks obtained by the candidates and the number of vacancies available.
The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of all the examinations - Tier 1 (Written), Tier 2 (Skill Test) and Tier 3 (Interview). Candidates will be selected upon submitting necessary documents and going through the medical examination.
IB JIO Answer Key Download Link - "IB JIO Answer Key 2025".
IB JIO Grade 2/Tech 2025: How To Download Answer Key?
- Visit the official website link for IB JIO Grade 2.
- Click on "Login" and enter your user id and password.
- Access the answer key.
- Download and save the answer key for future reference.
Number of Vacancies For IB JIO Grade-II 2025
- Unreserved category (UR) - 157
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)- 32
- Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 117
- 60 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 28 for Scheduled Tribes (ST)
- Total Vacancies - 394
The JIO-II post carries a salary between Rs. 25,500 and Rs. 81,100 (Level 4) along with central government allowances.