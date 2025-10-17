Intelligence Bureau JIO 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Details Here

IB JIO Grade 2 Answer Key 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to release the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech 2025 answer key soon. Candidates can access and download the answer key using their login credentials on the official website - mha.gov.in or through the official link provided here. Those who clear the examination will be invited for skill test and interview at a ratio of five candidates for each available vacancy. The bureau may adjust the cut-off based on the marks obtained by the candidates and the number of vacancies available.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of all the examinations - Tier 1 (Written), Tier 2 (Skill Test) and Tier 3 (Interview). Candidates will be selected upon submitting necessary documents and going through the medical examination.

IB JIO Answer Key Download Link - "IB JIO Answer Key 2025".

IB JIO Grade 2/Tech 2025: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website link for IB JIO Grade 2.

Click on "Login" and enter your user id and password.

Access the answer key.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Number of Vacancies For IB JIO Grade-II 2025

Unreserved category (UR) - 157

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)- 32

Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 117

60 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 28 for Scheduled Tribes (ST)

Total Vacancies - 394

The JIO-II post carries a salary between Rs. 25,500 and Rs. 81,100 (Level 4) along with central government allowances.