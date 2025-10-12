IB JIO Grade 2 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Direct Link Here

IB JIO Admit Card 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to release the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech 2025 admit card soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website- mha.gov.in or through the official direct link provided here.

The JIO-II post carries a salary between Rs. 25,500 and Rs. 81,100 (Level 4) along with central government allowances.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website link for Junior Intelligence recruitment, "IB JIO Grade/ Tech 2025 Recruitment Link".

Click on the admit card link and enter your user id and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for entry to the examination centre.

Number of Vacancies For IB JIO Grade-II 2025

Unreserved category (UR) - 157

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)- 32

Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 117

60 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 28 for Scheduled Tribes (ST)

Total Vacancies - 394

IB JIO Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern, Selection Process

The selection process will be held in three stages-Tier I, Tier II and Tier III. Tier I will be an online examination in multiple-choice question format, which will be held for 2 hours for 100 marks. 75 per cent of the questions will be from the candidate's subject of study, and 25 per cent will test their general mental ability.

Candidates who qualify in Tier I will appear for Tier II, which will be a practical or skill test carrying 30 marks. The final stage will be Tier III, which is a personality test.