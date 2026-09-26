IAF Agniveervayu Answer Key 2026 Released For Intake 02/2027: Check Details

IAF Agniveervayu Answer Key 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 answer key on September 26, 2026. The answer key is available through the official recruitment website for candidates who appeared in the computer-based examination. The IAF conducted the Agniveer Vayu exam on September 22 and 23, 2026 at examination centres across the country. Along with the answer key, candidates can access their question paper and individual response details through their login. The provisional answer key will help candidates check their responses and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final result.

Click here: IAF Agniveervayu Answer Key 2026 Link

IAF Agniveervayu Answer Key 2026: How To Check?

Candidates who appeared for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 examination can access the answer key by visiting the official IAF recruitment website. They will need their login credentials to view the question paper, responses and answer key.

Visit the official IAF recruitment website at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.

Open the link for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 answer key.

Log in using the required credentials.

Check the question paper, recorded responses and provisional answer key.

Download the answer key for future reference.

What After IAF Agniveervayu Answer Key 2026?

Candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key within the specified deadline. Representations must be submitted online through the link provided by the IAF. Candidates should carefully check the deadline, as objections submitted after the prescribed time will not be considered.

After reviewing the objections, the expert panel will examine the challenges and the IAF will prepare the final or model answer key. The final answer key will be used for further selection and result processing. Candidates can use the provisional key to calculate their expected marks, but the estimated score should not be treated as the final result.