"I Thought The Result Wasn't Mine": Student Who Scored 54% In Class 10 Reached IIT Bombay

Scoring 54% in the Class 10 board examination was a major setback for Jainendrajeet. He secured 41 marks in Mathematics and 48 marks in Science, leaving him disappointed and questioning his abilities. However, instead of accepting the result as the end of his academic journey, he chose to focus on improvement through discipline, consistency and hard work. His efforts eventually helped him secure 99.98 percentile in JEE Main 2023, AIR 349 in JEE Advanced, and admission to the Computer Science programme at IIT Bombay, proving that one board examination does not determine a student's future.

In a YouTube video, Jainendrajeet shared his journey from scoring 54% in Class 10 to earning a seat at IIT Bombay. He revealed that he had been on bed rest for nearly 40 to 50 days before his board examinations, which affected his preparation. Recalling the day the results were declared, he said, "I opened the website, looked at my score and froze. My first thought was, 'This can't be my result.'"

He explained that seeing many of his friends score above 90% made the result even more difficult to accept. At that moment, he could only think, "How did I get such low marks?" He also admitted that he was more concerned about how his parents and others would react than the marks themselves. However, he decided not to let the result define his future and motivated himself with one thought: "This isn't who you are. You're better than this."

After Class 10, Jainendrajeet adopted a disciplined study routine. He fixed daily study hours, reduced distractions, limited social media use and gradually increased his study time to nearly 10 hours a day. He also credited three practices for his improvement-studying topics before classroom lectures using educational YouTube videos, setting clear daily study targets and solving Previous Year Questions (PYQs) immediately after completing each chapter.

Reflecting on his preparation, he said, "If I wanted to achieve something meaningful in life, excuses would no longer work." His consistent efforts resulted in 99.98 percentile in JEE Main 2023 and AIR 349 in JEE Advanced, earning him admission to IIT Bombay. His journey serves as a reminder that determination, discipline and consistent effort can help students overcome setbacks and achieve their goals.