HSBTE Result 2026: May-June 2025 Rechecking Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

HSBTE Rechecking Result 2026: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has released the rechecking results for the May-June 2025 examinations. The HSBTE Result 2026 applies to students enrolled in diploma-level programmes affiliated with the board who had applied for rechecking after the declaration of the summer semester results. Eligible candidates can now check and download their updated scorecards by entering their roll number on the official website, hsbte.org.in.

The rechecking results pertain to examinations conducted for even-semester regular and reappear students during the May-June 2025 session.

HSBTE May-June 2025 Rechecking Result: Details

The original HSBTE Result 2025 for diploma semester examinations held in May and June 2025 was announced on July 14, 2025, for the academic session 2024-25.

Following the declaration of results, students dissatisfied with their scores applied for rechecking of evaluated answer scripts. The rechecking results reflect revised marks wherever applicable, based on verification of the answer books.

Students are advised to download the updated result and retain a copy for future academic reference.

HSBTE Rechecking Result 2025: Steps To Check And Download

Visit the official website of the Haryana State Board of Technical Education at hsbte.org.in

Click on the "Examinations" option available on the homepage

Select the "Result" link from the drop-down menu

Choose the option titled "May-June 2025 (Except Pharmacy)"

Enter the roll number in the login window and submit to view and download the result

Details Mentioned On HSBTE Rechecking Result

The HSBTE rechecking result contains key personal and academic details, including the student's name, father's name, course name, semester, subject names, subject codes, marks obtained after rechecking, maximum marks, and pass or fail status.

Students are advised to verify all details carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact their respective institutions for further assistance, as the board has not specified any offline process for result verification or correction.

The result can be accessed through the online portal using login credentials, without any additional authentication requirements.