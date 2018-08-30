HRD Ministry Introduces Atal Ranking For Institutions To Promote Innovation

The Union government has introduced Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARRIA).

Education | | Updated: August 30, 2018 17:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HRD Ministry Introduces Atal Ranking For Institutions To Promote Innovation

HRD Ministry Introduces Atal Ranking For Institutions To Promote Innovation

New Delhi: 

To promote a culture of innovation and research in higher education, the Union government has introduced Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARRIA), Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announcement today. 

He made the announcement at the inauguration of an innovation cell at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in New Delhi.    

"India lacks innovation. It is a challenge for us to innovate, innovation will make our country prosper. New thinking must be encouraged and every college must have an innovation cell," he said.    

"Named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ARIIA will rank educational institutions for innovation output based on all major indicators and parameters used globally," he added.

Click here for more Education News



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MHRDAICTEPrakash Javadekar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealTamil NewsNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonPetrol, Diesel Prices

................................ Advertisement ................................