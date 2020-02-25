IoEs To Invite Nobel Laureates, Foreign Academicians

A high level meeting was held on February 24.

Among various decisions taken by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to empower Institutions of Eminence (IoEs) is to invite Nobel laureates, academicians, professors, foreign faculty. "Institutions will invite Nobel laureates, academicians, professors, foreign faculty etc. to visit Indian educational institutions to enlarge and deepen the interface of India's institutions of higher learning and globally recognised institutions of academic eminence," the MHRD said.

A meeting chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was held on February 24 to review the progress of IoEs.

"All the institutions recognised under IoE Scheme are the foundation stones in making a new and better India and they have to lead the new generation towards excellence," Mr Pokhriyal said.

He reviewed the status of infrastructure and human resource in IoEs and assured to extend maximum support to them for high quality teaching, research and for the advancement of knowledge.

The MHRD will establish one project monitoring unit to monitor the activities undertaken by these institutions.

It also asked the institutions, who have been given Institute of Eminence status, to adopt and develop model villages as part of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is a flagship programme of MHRD launched with a vision to enrich rural India. The programme aims to engage faculty and students of higher educational institutions in understanding rural realities. The programme was launched in 2017. IIT Delhi is the national coordinating institute of the programme.

