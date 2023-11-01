IISc Invites Applications For Teaching Fellows Position With Monthly Stipend Of Rs 1 Lakh

Bengaluru:
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is currently accepting applications for the Institution of Eminence (IoE) Teaching Fellows position in mathematics as part of the IoE initiative at its Talent Development Centre (TDC). The application deadline is November 30, and the position is for the Challakere Campus in Karnataka's Chitradurga. The fellowship has a duration of one year, with the possibility of an extension based on satisfactory performance and funding availability.
IoE Teaching Fellows will actively participate in all training programmes, where they will impart knowledge to teachers at the High School, pre-university (+2 Level), undergraduate, and postgraduate levels. These programs emphasise teaching science through hands-on experiments and mathematics through problem-solving.
Eligibility requirements:
- Applicants should hold a PhD with a First Class or an equivalent academic standing in their previous degree, and they should have maintained a strong academic track record.
- Candidates should be under the age of 40.
- Candidates nearing the completion of their PhD thesis may also submit applications, and their eligibility will be determined after their thesis submission.
Teaching fellows are also encouraged to collaborate closely with IISc faculty members who visit the Challakere campus for these training programs. Successful candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh and will be provided with accommodation on the Challakere campus at no additional cost. Those who choose not to stay on campus will receive House Rent Allowance (HRA) according to statutory regulations.
Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), and foreign nationals are eligible to apply.
Application process:
Candidates should submit their applications using the provided fillable PDF form.
Access the fillable form here
The application should be accompanied by the following documents:
- Curriculum Vitae (CV), including a list of publications.
- An essay explaining your strong interest in this programme. This essay should not only discuss your personal beliefs regarding the teaching and learning process but should also provide specific examples of how you have implemented them in a classroom if you have prior teaching experience.
- A PDF copy of your PhD degree certificate, provisional PhD degree awarded certificate, or a certificate confirming the submission of your PhD thesis.
- Any other pertinent information you wish to provide. The filled-out PDF form should be saved as a single PDF file along with the required documents.
- This consolidated PDF file should be emailed to the Office of Divisional Deans at the Indian Institute of Science at office.divdeans@iisc.ac.in.