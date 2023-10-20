IISc To Conduct Training On Aerosols And Their Impact On Climate, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will be organising a training programme on aerosols and climate with an aim to spread awareness about climate change resulting from the use of the chemical compound.

The official notification on the training programme says, "Despite the general consensus among scientists on the significant role of aerosols on regional and global climate, various studies and impact assessments provide widely differing and contrasting inferences and projections. Viewed in the above global backdrop, the South Asian region and India assume special significance due to the diverse geographical features, high population density, rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, leading to highly complex aerosol system. Aerosols and their climate impacts are the topics of this training programme."

The training programme will be conducted through lectures by experts and practical/tutorial sessions on scattering models, radiative transfer models, instruments and satellite remote sensing. It will teach the participants about the basics of aerosols, atmospheric scattering due to them, various scattering models and other key things.

The training programme will be conducted from December 11 to 22. The participants of the training programme will be provided with accommodation and local logistics for attending the programme.



Candidates having a postgraduate degree in MSc, MTech and ME and PhD from a recognised institutes and universities are eligible to apply.

Those interested can send their CV and mention about their area of interest in an email to the institute. The last date to send application forms is October 31, 2023. Students are not required to submit any registration fee to apply for the programme.