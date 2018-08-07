HPBOSE D.EL.Ed. CET 2018 Provisional Answer Key Released @ Hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the provisional answer key for D.El.Ed. CET 2018.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the provisional answer key for D.El.Ed. CET 2018. D.El.Ed. CET was conducted on August 5, 2018. The answer key is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can also submit their objections on the answer key. The objections could be sent via fax or email. 

The provisional answer key has been released for all question booklets in pdf format. 

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2018 Answer Key: How to Download? 

Step one: Go to official HPBOSE website: www.hpbose.org.

Step two: Click on the Notification tab. 

Step three: Click on the notification link for D.El.Ed. CET Provisional answer key. 

Step four: A pdf will open. Download and view the answer key. 

Candidates who wish to submit objections on the answer key can send the same via fax at 01892-225419 or email at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com.

Last date to submit objections along with the requisite proof is August 12, 2018, till 5:00 pm. Objections received afterwards will not be entertained by the board. 

