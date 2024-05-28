How To Prepare For The New Academic Year

Students who are starting with the new academic year must adhere to effective learning methods, time management skills and other techniques for achieving good results in the exams. The boards have already uploaded the curriculum for the 2024-25 academic year. Students and teachers can go through the document available on the official website of their respective boards to formulate the learning methods. It mentions detailed information about the course structure and marking scheme that will be followed in the academic year.

Here are some expert advice on how students and teachers can plan their new academic year for better results.

Building strong foundation is important

Reviewing past coursework helps build a strong foundation, feels Bhavna Tandon, academic director, American EduGlobal School. She further highlights that their school encourages students to integrate advanced technology and participate in scientific projects to enrich their learning and strengthen their portfolios. They teach students about the methods for organising study materials, setting clear academic goals, and establishing a balanced study schedule.

Balance academics with social activities

Indian students should organise their materials, set up a study area, and display key notes for quick reference. Priyanka Jain, principal, K12 Schools says, "Establish clear academic goals and adopt active learning methods like flow charts, diagrams, and group studies. Embrace a healthy lifestyle with balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep. Get acquainted with digital tools and stay informed about school updates. Manage time effectively by following a consistent study schedule. Balance academics with social activities, making up for study time as needed, and ensure time for relaxation and focus. Daily family time is essential for a well-rounded routine.”

Limited screen time

"Staying organized with learning materials, weekly schedules, and necessary supplies is crucial for maintaining track of learning. Additionally, mental and physical preparation is vital: children should have a regular sleep schedule to avoid fatigue, engage in physical activities to stay active and reduce stress, and parents should monitor their overall screen time." Ms Shylaja Menon, Principal, The Shri Ram Universal School, Bengaluru.

Train teachers

"Embarking on the new academic session with a focus on getting to know our students and staff is essential," says Vihang Garg, director, Hi Tech World School, Ghaziabad. At our school, training programme is conducted to upskill teachers and make them ready for the latest teaching methodologies and equipment. Establishing clear expectation for the teachers provides a target for achievement, fostering a sense of accomplishment among our team.