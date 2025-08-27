How To Become A Garud Commando And Join Indian Air Force's Elite Unit

In the world of special operations, where every move counts and precision is paramount, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Garud Commandos stand as formidable warriors. Established in 2004 to bridge a critical gap in the IAF's operational capabilities, this elite unit focuses on the protection of vital air force installations, execution of high-risk missions, and rescue operations. Named after the mythical divine bird Garuda, symbolising speed and strength, the force has since grown into a pillar of India's counter-terrorism and special operations ecosystem.

A Force Forged In Fire

The Garud Commandos are a highly versatile force, trained for a wide range of duties that demand extreme precision. Their responsibilities range from counter-terrorism and hostage rescue to combat search and rescue (CSAR) and securing airfields in hostile territories. They played a critical role during Operation Sindoor, where Garud snipers successfully neutralised several Pakistani drones.

The culmination of their demanding training is celebrated in the Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade, a significant event where newly passed-out trainees officially enter the force. During the ceremony, the Garuds showcase a remarkable array of skills, including combat firing, hostage rescue drills, assault explosives, and military martial arts, underscoring their readiness for any challenge.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force recruits Garud Commandos through two distinct entry routes:

Airmen (non-commissioned) and Commissioned Officers. Both involve a rigorous, elimination-based process aimed at selecting only the most capable candidates.

Recruitment for airmen is conducted through Airmen Selection Centres across India. The process includes:

Notification: IAF releases official advertisements inviting applications.

Physical Tests: Candidates must clear endurance drills such as running, push-ups, and sit-ups.

Psychological Screening: Assessments test resilience, adaptability, and mental strength.

Interview: This evaluates motivation, teamwork, and commitment.

A crucial point is that this is a one-chance selection. Failure at any stage leads to permanent disqualification, ensuring only the most determined candidates progress.

Commissioned Officers

Aspiring officers undergo a different track:

AFCAT Exam: This exam tests general awareness, reasoning, and technical knowledge.

Training at AFA, Dundigal: Selected candidates join the Ground Duty Officer Course to build core military leadership skills.

Once selected, recruits embark on a grueling 72-week training, one of the longest and most demanding among all Indian special forces. This rigorous program covers a broad spectrum of skills, including parachute jumps, survival techniques in diverse terrains, advanced weapon handling, close-quarter battle (CQB), and high-altitude operations.



Garud Commandos are equipped with advanced weaponry and gear to meet the demands of their varied missions. Their arsenal includes Tavor TAR-21 assault rifles, Glock pistols, and Dragunov sniper rifles. They also utilise specialised equipment such as advanced night vision goggles (NVG) and CornerShot weapons, which allow them to engage targets around corners. Their gear is a careful selection of tools that support both stealth and heavy-duty combat.

While often compared to other elite units like the Indian Army's Para SF and the Navy's Marcos, the Garuds possess a unique, air-oriented specialisation. They are specifically trained to secure air assets, neutralise aerial threats, and support air operations, setting them apart in their mission objectives and specialised tactics.