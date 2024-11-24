How Indian Students Abroad Can Balance Studies with Part-Time Jobs

For Indian students studying abroad, part-time jobs offer more than just financial support-they also provide valuable work experience. According to the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), 55% of students were engaged in part-time jobs in 2023. However, balancing work with studies requires careful planning.

Here are effective tips to help manage both effectively:

Time Management

Effective time management is essential for balancing studies and a part-time job. Create a detailed schedule that includes class timings, study hours, work shifts, and personal activities. Ensure the schedule allocates sufficient hours for studying and attending classes while meeting job responsibilities. Set reminders for important deadlines and shifts to stay organised.

Set Achievable Goals

Set realistic and attainable goals to stay motivated while working. Define financial, skill-based, or career-oriented objectives before taking up a job. Determine how much you need to earn monthly to cover expenses and identify the skills you aim to develop through the job.

Opt for Flexible Jobs

Choose part-time jobs that offer flexibility and do not interfere with your class schedule. Jobs in the evenings or on weekends are ideal for students. Remote or freelance roles can also provide the flexibility needed to manage both work and studies effectively.

On-Campus Opportunities

Many universities worldwide offer part-time job opportunities on campus. These roles are often more flexible, allowing students to focus on their studies. Check with the university's career centre or student employment office for on-campus roles such as library assistant, research assistant, or campus tour guide.

Maintain Clear Communication with Employers

Honest communication with employers is crucial to balancing work and studies. Inform your employer about your academic commitments and unavailability during exams or assignment deadlines. Being upfront can help in securing flexible shifts that accommodate your study schedule.