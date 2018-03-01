Strictest Disciplinary Action Will Be Taken To Curb Hooliganism During Holi: Delhi University

This year, the festival of Holi falls on Friday, the 2nd of March. The festivities related with Holi, however, last throughout the week and get reflected in the "Holi mood".
"In coordination with the law and order authorities, Proctorial staff, Dean Students' Welfare office and security personnel, the University is determined to maintain strict vigil and enforce discipline so that nothing untoward happens under the grab of festivities," the university registrar said in the release.
"This is to ensure a sense of safety and security so that the sentiment and dignity of any person is not hurt during the Holi festival," the release said.
Comments
The university also said the law enforcement and security agencies along with DMRC and DTC have assured full co-operation and the University will work in complete coordination with all these bodies and agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful Holi.
Click here for more Education News