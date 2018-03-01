Strictest Disciplinary Action Will Be Taken To Curb Hooliganism During Holi: Delhi University Delhi University said that strictest possible disciplinary action will be taken to curb any act of hooliganism and disturbance during Holi under the provision of University Ordinances, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act-2013.

Delhi University said strictest possible disciplinary action will be taken to curb any act of hooliganism and disturbance during Holi under the provision of University Ordinances, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act-2013. The University of Delhi in a press release said that the varsity is committed to ensure safety and security for everyone on the campus during Holi and it said steps have already been initiated towards elaborate internal and external security arrangements on the campus, hostels and the colleges to counter any possible act of hooliganism and rowdy conduct in the name of Holi, particularly those targeting women students.This year, the festival of Holi falls on Friday, the 2nd of March. The festivities related with Holi, however, last throughout the week and get reflected in the "Holi mood"."In coordination with the law and order authorities, Proctorial staff, Dean Students' Welfare office and security personnel, the University is determined to maintain strict vigil and enforce discipline so that nothing untoward happens under the grab of festivities," the university registrar said in the release."This is to ensure a sense of safety and security so that the sentiment and dignity of any person is not hurt during the Holi festival," the release said.The university also said the law enforcement and security agencies along with DMRC and DTC have assured full co-operation and the University will work in complete coordination with all these bodies and agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful Holi.Click here for more Education News