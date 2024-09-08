High Court Rules In Favour Of Delhi University Over Conflict With St Stephens College

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of University of Delhi over its conflict with the St Stephen's college. As reported by Live Law, the court has called for “time bound solutions” to resolve such conflicts in future.

The court further directed that colleges who have any questions regarding seat matrix should send their grievances to the concerned authorities at least three months prior to the initiation of the admission process for a new academic session.



Delhi University had previously questioned the St Stephen's college over the number of admissions offered to Christian students. The university had accused the college of exceeding the sanctioned quota for Christian candidates in its revised seat allocation list, and leaving some seats in a few BA courses vacant despite candidates meeting the required criteria based on CUET scores.



In response to the allegations of the university, St Stephen's college had uploaded the list of Christian students on its website who were offered admission.



The controversy emerged after the Delhi University noted certain 'crucial and alarming aspects' in the list submitted by St Stephen's college owing to which it could not proceed with the allocations. The list released showed the allocations for Christian candidates in minority colleges, including Jesus and Mary College.