HBSE Result 2018: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE or BSEH) has released the HBSE 12th and 10th compartment or repair examination results on the official results website of the Board. A link for HBSE compartment results 2018 can be found at the official website of the Haryana Board, www.bseh.org.in or the results can be accessed from the official partner website, indiaresults.com. The HBSE or BSEH had earlier declared the HBSE Class 12 results 2018 for the annual examination held in March on May 18 while the HBSE Class 10 results were released on May 21.

Haryana HOS senior secondary or Class 12 results for March 2018 exams and HOS secondary or Class 10 results for March 2018 exams were published online on May 23.

HBSE Result 2018: How to check compartment results

HBSE Result 2018: 10th, 12th Compartment Results Released @ Bseh.org.in, Indiaresults.com

Here is how to check your BSEH compartment results:

Step I : Go to the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in

Step II : Click on the "Sr./Sr.Sec. Exam Results July 2018" link given on the home page

Step III : A third party website will be opened, indiaresults.com

Step IV: On next page, click on either Class 10 (Secondary) or Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results

Step V: On next page, either enter your examination roll number or name

Step VI: Submit the details and check your results

