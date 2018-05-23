HBSE Haryana HOS 10th, 12th Open Results Released @ Bseh.org.in; Check Now The HOS or Haryan Open School results can be accessed from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) and Indiresults.com.

Share EMAIL PRINT HBSE Haryana HOS 10th, 12th Open Results Released @ Bseh.org.in; Check Now HBSE Haryana HOS results: Haryana HOS senior secondary examination results for March 2018 exams and HOS secondary examination results for March 2018 exams have been published online. The HOS or Haryan Open School results can be accessed from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) and Indiresults.com. A result link have been given on the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in. The HBSE had released



Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 55.34 as against 47.61 in Haryana board of school education (HBSE), which declared the Class 10 results this week. The overall pass percentage of secondary examination was 51.15 and for open school (private candidates) it was 66.72, an official spokesman said.



HBSE HOS Result: How to check



Here is how to check your BSEH HOS Results:



Step One: Got to the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in

Step Two: Click on the link "HOS Results" links given on the home page

Step Three: A third party website will be opened, indiaresults.com

Step Four: On next page, enter your examination registration details.



Click here for more



Haryana HOS senior secondary examination results for March 2018 exams and HOS secondary examination results for March 2018 exams have been published online. The HOS or Haryan Open School results can be accessed from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) and Indiresults.com. A result link have been given on the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in. The HBSE had released the class 10 and class 12 results recently Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 55.34 as against 47.61 in Haryana board of school education (HBSE), which declared the Class 10 results this week. The overall pass percentage of secondary examination was 51.15 and for open school (private candidates) it was 66.72, an official spokesman said.Here is how to check your BSEH HOS Results: Step One: Got to the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.inStep Two: Click on the link "HOS Results" links given on the home pageStep Three: A third party website will be opened, indiaresults.comStep Four: On next page, enter your examination registration details.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter