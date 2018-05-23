HBSE Haryana HOS 10th, 12th Open Results Released @ Bseh.org.in; Check Now

Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 55.34 as against 47.61 in Haryana board of school education (HBSE), which declared the Class 10 results this week. The overall pass percentage of secondary examination was 51.15 and for open school (private candidates) it was 66.72, an official spokesman said.
HBSE HOS Result: How to check
Here is how to check your BSEH HOS Results:
Step One: Got to the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in
Step Two: Click on the link "HOS Results" links given on the home page
Step Three: A third party website will be opened, indiaresults.com
Step Four: On next page, enter your examination registration details.
