Haryana Power Utilities Offers Jobs To GATE Score Holders, Monthly Salary Rs 1.67 Lakh

HPU AE Recruitment 2025: Haryana Power Utilities (HPU) has opened applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (AE) in Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil disciplines. Candidates can apply online from September 29 and the last date to submit applications is October 29.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 284 vacancies in Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), with selection based entirely on GATE scores. Candidates will not be required to appear for any separate written examination.

HPU AE Vacancy Details 2025

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 211 Electrical Engineering (EE)

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) 55 Mechanical Engineering (ME)

Assistant Engineer (Civil) 19 Civil Engineering (CE)

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Mechanical/Civil) with at least 60% marks from a recognized university. Candidates with a full-time Master's in Engineering are also eligible. Additionally, applicants must have a valid GATE score from 2022, 2023, 2024, or 2025.

Age Limit And Salary

Age: 20 to 42 years (as of October 29, 2025). Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per rules.

Salary: Level-09 pay scale, ranging from Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67,800 per month.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected solely based on their GATE score. In case of a tie, older candidates will be given preference.

Application Fee

General category: Rs 590

Female candidates and SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM/EWS categories: Rs 148

How To Apply

Visit the official HPU website, hvpn.org.in

Navigate to the Recruitment section and click on the relevant application link.

Fill in all personal, educational, and GATE score details carefully.

Upload a recent passport-sized photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Take a printout of the final submitted form for future reference.

For further details, candidates can check the official Haryana Power Utilities website.