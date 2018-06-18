Haryana NEET 2018 Counselling: Online Registration Begins For 85% State Quota Seats

The merit list will be displayed on the website on June 23, 2018. Choice-filling and locking process will be conducted from June 24 to June 25, 2018. The Provisional allotment list will be displayed on June 28, 2018.
All the eligible NEET qualified candidates are required to register themselves online through web portal of Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) www.uhsugadmissions.in. Students are advised to use Google chrome or Firefox browsers only at the time of filling the application form online.
CommentsThe detailed admission brochure is available on the official website for DMER, Haryana. Before applying, candidates should make sure to clarify the domicile criteria which is a requirement for State Quota seats.
