Haryana NEET 2018 Counselling: Online Registration Begins For 85% State Quota Seats

The registration for Haryana NEET 2018 has begun on the official website. The online registration will end on June 21, 2018. DMER, Haryana will be conducting teh counselling process for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Medical/Dental Institutes located in the State of Haryana and all the concerned that the State Government will be conducting Online Combined Centralized Counseling for Admission to UG (MBBS/BDS) Courses in Government/Government Aided Private Unaided Medical/Dental Institutes including those under SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram (Private University) on the basis of merit of NEET-UG 2018 for the Academic Session 2018-19.The merit list will be displayed on the website on June 23, 2018. Choice-filling and locking process will be conducted from June 24 to June 25, 2018. The Provisional allotment list will be displayed on June 28, 2018.All the eligible NEET qualified candidates are required to register themselves online through web portal of Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) www.uhsugadmissions.in. Students are advised to use Google chrome or Firefox browsers only at the time of filling the application form online. The detailed admission brochure is available on the official website for DMER, Haryana. Before applying, candidates should make sure to clarify the domicile criteria which is a requirement for State Quota seats.Click here for more Education News