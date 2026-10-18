Haryana Board Date Sheet 2027: When Will Class 10, 12 Timetables Be Out?

The Haryana Board of School Education is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets for the 2027 board examinations in the coming months. Students appearing for the exams are waiting for the timetable to plan their revision.

The date sheet is expected to be released in December 2026 or January 2027. However, the board has not announced an official release date yet.

When Will Haryana Board Exams 2027 Begin?

The Class 10 and Class 12 theory examinations are expected to take place between February and March 2027. Some Class 12 examinations could extend into April, depending on the final timetable.

These dates are only expected timelines and have not been confirmed by the board. Students should wait for the official announcement before making plans based on the examination schedule.

The date sheet will provide subject-wise exam dates and timings, helping students plan their revision accordingly.

How To Check The Haryana Board Date Sheet 2027

Once the timetable is released, students can follow these steps to download it:

Visit the official website, bseh.org.in .

. Look for the latest examination notifications.

Select the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet link.

Open the timetable PDF.

Check the examination dates and timings for each subject.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

What Should Students Do While Waiting?

Students should keep checking the official website for updates and continue preparing according to their syllabus. They can use this time to revise important topics, practise sample papers and work on subjects that need more attention.

The board has not confirmed the date sheet release date or the examination schedule for 2027. Students should rely on the official notification for the final dates and avoid treating unverified information as confirmed.